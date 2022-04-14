MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

