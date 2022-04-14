Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MQBKY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.10. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $157.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

