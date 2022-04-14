M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

