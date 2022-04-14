Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Insider Harlan Waksal Acquires 236,966 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) insider Harlan Waksal purchased 236,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $999,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,966 shares in the company, valued at $999,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

