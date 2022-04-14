Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Edward T. Anderson Buys 118,483 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 118,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LYRA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,271. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.18.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

