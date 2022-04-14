LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €700.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €787.00 ($855.43) to €807.00 ($877.17) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.67.

LVMUY stock opened at $138.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $119.50 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.04.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

