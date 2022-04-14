LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($847.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €826.00 ($897.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($760.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €765.00 ($831.52) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €781.00 ($848.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/11/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($847.83) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €746.00 ($810.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €780.00 ($847.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €807.00 ($877.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €746.00 ($810.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($815.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €815.00 ($885.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €770.00 ($836.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €850.00 ($923.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €781.00 ($848.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €787.00 ($855.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €889.00 ($966.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €3.20 ($3.48) during trading on Thursday, reaching €634.10 ($689.24). 552,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is €645.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €675.20. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

