LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $291,925.68 and $6.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,213,610 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

