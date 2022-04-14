Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $178.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.50), with a volume of 117702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80 ($2.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £308.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £13,020 ($16,966.38). Also, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,532,447.22).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

