Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.48.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.