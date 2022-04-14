Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.48.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.51. 2,803,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.