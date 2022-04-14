Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 5.4%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 5,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,220,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

