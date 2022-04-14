L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 132.2% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €450.00 ($489.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($429.35) to €385.00 ($418.48) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($497.83) to €339.00 ($368.48) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($489.13) to €420.00 ($456.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

LRLCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. 111,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,191. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

