Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Down 5.3%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.33. 365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47.
