Loki Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,760.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.33 or 0.07523367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00268417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00840345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00092188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00566211 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.95 or 0.00359523 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

