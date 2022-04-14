Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LIVC opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
