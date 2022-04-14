Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Update

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LIVC opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores.

