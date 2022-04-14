Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.60.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

