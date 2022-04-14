Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $55-$60 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Its acquisitions have added around $7 billion in total annualized revenues in 2021. However, stiff competition in the used-car market has generated a rising price spiral which might be risky for the firm’s prospects. Tight inventory and the ongoing chip crisis are adding to the woes. Elevated debt-levels restrict the company’s financial flexibility. Thus investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $293.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

