Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $281.99 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $281.99 million and $8.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.