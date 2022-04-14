Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after buying an additional 242,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 735,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

