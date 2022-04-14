LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Shares Down 4.5%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of -1.06.

Get LIFULL alerts:

About LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; and LIFULL Investment, a money funding website.

See Also

