Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Life Storage stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,437. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

