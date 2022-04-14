Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCLP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,512,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Life Clips has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc develops, finances, produces, and distributes artificial intelligence (AI) based technological solutions for the mental health and healthcare sector in the United States. The company offers AI powered mental health analytics platform for businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, or customers.

