Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of KBH traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 3,600,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.
KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.
KB Home Profile (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.