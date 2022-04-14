Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 3,600,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,660. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.