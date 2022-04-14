Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,165,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $68.32. 9,738,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

