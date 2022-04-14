Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,840,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,282,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,037,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

