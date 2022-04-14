Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 645,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.3% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.52 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

