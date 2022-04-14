Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 868,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,420. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.56%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

