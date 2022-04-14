Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after purchasing an additional 870,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

TMUS traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,828,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.