Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $17.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NYSE LEN opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

