Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1,265.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.