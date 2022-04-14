Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.64. 287,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,356. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.16. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

