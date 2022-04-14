Laurentian Analysts Give ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) a C$59.00 Price Target

Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.71.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$41.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$26.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

