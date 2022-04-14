Landbox Price Reaches $0.0011 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $83,501.16 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.31 or 0.07495352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.00 or 0.99996042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

