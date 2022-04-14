Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,514,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.39. 81,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,351. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

