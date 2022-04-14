Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

