Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

