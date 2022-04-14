L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $254.25. 860,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.74. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.