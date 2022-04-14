L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $254.25. 860,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.74. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

