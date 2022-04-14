Kylin Hits Market Capitalization of $17.86 Million (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kylin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $570,846.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

