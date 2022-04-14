K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.16

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €18.16 ($19.74) and traded as high as €33.38 ($36.28). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €32.77 ($35.62), with a volume of 1,657,562 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.31.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)
