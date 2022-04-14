Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $65.68 million and $584,136.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.36 or 0.00370563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00086704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00096570 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004699 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006166 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,162,528 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

