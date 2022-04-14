Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

