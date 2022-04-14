Kodiak Sciences’ (KOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

KOD opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

