Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,585,716 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.
Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)
