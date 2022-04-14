Klimatas Achieves Market Cap of $6,838.65 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,838.65 and approximately $41.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

