Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

KRP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 166,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,185. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 232,329 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

