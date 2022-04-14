Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

NYSE:KRC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 770,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

