KeyCorp Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $28.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

