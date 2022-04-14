KeyCorp Downgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Sector Weight

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

