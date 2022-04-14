Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.97

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)
