Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.97

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

